 MP News: Yoga Symposium Highlights Philosophy For Balanced Living In Jabalpur
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MP News: Yoga Symposium Highlights Philosophy For Balanced Living In Jabalpur

In his presidential address, College Principal Dr Alkesh Chaturvedi said yoga is a unique heritage that Indian culture has given to the world and helps achieve physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Dr VS Rai of Government Excellence College, Bhopal, said the Yoga Sutras of Maharishi Patanjali inspire people to live disciplined and organised lives.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 15, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister College of Excellence, Mahakaushal Arts and Commerce College, Jabalpur, organised an international research symposium on Sunday, focusing on physical and mental discipline through Indian philosophy and yoga.

Researchers from 18 states are participating in the symposium, themed Indian Philosophy and Yoga: A Physical and Mental Discipline.

Dr Bharat Tiwari, Head of the Yoga Department at Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, said incorporating the fundamental principles of yoga and Indian philosophy into daily life helps individuals lead healthy, peaceful and balanced lives.

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Presenting the programme outline, symposium coordinator Professor Dr Arun Shukla said researchers showed strong enthusiasm for the event. Around 100 research papers were presented during two technical sessions by participants from across the country, both online and offline.

In his presidential address, College Principal Dr Alkesh Chaturvedi said yoga is a unique heritage that Indian culture has given to the world and helps achieve physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Dr VS Rai of Government Excellence College, Bhopal, said the Yoga Sutras of Maharishi Patanjali inspire people to live disciplined and organised lives.

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