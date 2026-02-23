MP News: Clash Erupts Between Shopkeepers & Municipal Team During Encroachment Drive In Jabalpur; Police Rush In-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A clash erupted between shopkeepers and the municipal corporation team during an encroachment removal drive in Jabalpur on Monday.

The incident took place near the Garha Zone Office in Jabalpur on Monday, creating chaos in the busy market area.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. The video shows municipal staff and shopkeepers initially talking and arguing with each other. Within moments, the argument turns violent, and people from both sides can be seen beating each other. Police personnel are also visible in the video, trying to control the situation and push people back.

A crowd can be seen gathering around, adding to the chaos.

According to officials, the Municipal Corporation team had reached the area to remove encroachments as part of a road widening drive in Garha Bazaar. The action was aimed at clearing illegal constructions and roadside extensions that were affecting traffic movement.

As soon as the team began its work, several shopkeepers gathered at the spot and objected to the removal drive.

Eyewitnesses said that a sharp exchange of words took place between the traders and the municipal staff. Both sides accused each other of acting unfairly. The argument soon intensified, and the situation went out of control.

Some people from both sides reportedly pushed and hit each other.

Seeing the situation worsening, a heavy police force was rushed to the spot. Police personnel stepped in to separate the two sides and bring the situation under control.

Traffic was briefly affected, and a large crowd gathered as people stopped to watch the incident.

Officials said that the encroachment removal drive was carried out in public interest and as per rules.

They added that prior notices had been issued in some cases. Traders, on the other hand, claimed that the action was sudden and affected their livelihood.

After the situation was brought under control, the Municipal Corporation said the road widening work would continue with police support to avoid further trouble.

Police said they are reviewing the video footage and will take action if any law and order violation is found.