MP News: Woman Pushes 8-Year-Old Daughter Before Train In Narmadapuram; Child Critical |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly pushed her 8-year-old daughter in front of a moving train, leaving the child in a critical condition in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram.

According to reports, the injured child has been identified as Yuvika (8). She had come to the station with her mother, Anju Singh Rajput. Anju resides in Pink Avenue, Malakhedi, and works as a clerk in the Agriculture Department.

Eyewitnesses stated that when people rushed to rescue the child, the woman repeatedly asked them why they had saved her.

According to GRP Station In-charge, the woman had been present at the station with the child for about an hour and a half prior to the incident. Around 8:00 PM, as the Tamil Nadu Express was passing through Platform No 1, the child was pushed.

RPF Immediately Pulled Child Off Tracks

During the incident, the child became trapped between the railway tracks and the train. After the train had passed, bystanders and RPF personnel present at the scene immediately pulled the child off the tracks and rushed her to the District Hospital.

There, she was admitted to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. On Wednesday morning, as her condition deteriorated, she was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

FIR against Mother

Railway Police stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that it was indeed the mother who pushed the child. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused mother.

The investigation has also revealed that the woman suffers from mental instability and has been undergoing treatment for the condition for approximately the past year and a half.

Child remains critical

The doctor in charge of the ICU stated that the child has sustained deep injuries to her head, waist, and shoulder. She has suffered significant blood loss, and her blood pressure remains low. The child has been placed on a ventilator, and her condition remains critical.