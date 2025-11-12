 MP News: Woman Hit By Speeding Auto Rickshaw In Gwalior; Dies During Treatment; Disturbing VISUALS Surface
MP News: Woman Hit By Speeding Auto Rickshaw In Gwalior; Dies During Treatment; Disturbing VISUALS Surface

Police have registered a case against the unidentified auto driver and launched a search based on the CCTV footage.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Woman Hit By Speeding Auto Rickshaw In Gwalior; Dies During Treatment; Disturbing VISUALS Surface | FP Photo

Gwallior (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing CCTV footage of a speeding auto rickshaw hitting a woman and dragging her along the road has surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

The matter is said to pertain from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district where the incident took place on Saturday (November 8), while the woman was crossing the road. 

The woman has sustained severe injuries to her head, ribs and limbs. Locals immediately rushed her to the trauma center. However, unfortunately, she succumbed within a few hours of undergoing treatment.

What was the matter?

According to information, the incident occurred on Saturday night (November 8)  near the Ashok Travels office in the Kampoo police station area. 

The victim was identified as Shashi Gupta, wife of Kishorilal Gupta and a resident of Fatak Gali, Ward No. 5, Lahar in Bhind district. 

The tragic incident was captured in the CCTV footage installed in the locality, on the basis of which, the police registered a case and launched a search to capture the accused.

It is said she was crossing the road when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit her with great force and dragged her several meters along the road.

Was visiting Indore with family 

According to reports, Shashi and her family were traveling to Indore. While her family members had already boarded the bus, she was crossing the road to get to the bus when the accident occurred. 

