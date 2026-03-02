MP News: Woman Dragged, Beaten By Mob Over Child Theft Rumour In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was brutally dragged, thrashed and harassed by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on suspicion of child theft, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred on Panna Road in the Civil Lines police station area of ​​the district on Sunday. Here, a false rumour of child theft made a mob assault the woman. However, it is said that the woman was innocent.

The matter came to fore through a video doing rounds on social media on Monday.

Check the video:

According to information, the victim is a resident of Ganj village in the Bamitha police station area and belongs to the Christian community. She supports her family by collecting vine leaves from the forest and selling them at Bageshwar Dham.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman had come to sell vine leaves as usual when some people suspected her of being a child thief. The rumour quickly spread, and a mob surrounded her without knowing the truth.

In the video, some people are seen dragging and beating the woman on the road.

The woman kept claiming her innocence, but the rumour had such an impact on the crowd that no one listened to her. Later, upon local intervention and information, police arrived at the scene, bringing the situation under control.

Police Taken Notice of the Case

Civil Lines TI Satish Singh confirmed the incident and stated that a video had surfaced. He said, "People had surrounded the woman, suspecting her of child theft. The matter was taken into account, and the woman and her husband were summoned to the police station. There was no complainant in the case. Nevertheless, an investigation is underway based on the viral video. Based on the video and statements, the accused will be identified and strict action will be taken against them."

Such extreme level of violence against woman in public on the street is not only a violation of the law, but also exposes the dangerous mentality of rumors and mobocracy that pervades society.