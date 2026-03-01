MP News: Share Market To Go Down, Oil To Surge & Gold To Glitter, Claims Analysts

The Market’s Seasonal Fever |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Share market is likely to face a jolt on Monday initially. However, shares of oil companies and precious metals such as gold and silver are expected to see a fiery start to the week when trading resumes, amid global uncertainties following the escalating Middle East tension.

Gold prices are holding firm near elevated levels as investors seek protection from geopolitical instability and financial market uncertainty. The precious metal has benefited from renewed safe-haven demand, according to share market analysts. The trajectory for both assets in early March will depend heavily on whether diplomatic channels reopen and calm markets, or whether further escalation adds fresh fuel to an already volatile landscape.

Kalpatru Multipliers Limited MD Aditya Manya Jain said, “Gold and silver prices are set to remain highly volatile with a gap-up on the opening session on Monday as the Middle East conflict involving renewed US and Israeli military action against Iran continues to dominate global risk sentiment. Similarly, shares of oil companies are expected to rise by around 15% on Monday. Oil markets are reacting primarily to geopolitical risk and the possibility of supply disruption, with prices likely to remain sensitive to headlines in the days ahead. Gold, by contrast, is consolidating near highs, reflecting sustained demand for safety rather than speculative momentum alone.”

Share market expert Akhilesh Manindra Jain said, “Share market in India will go down initially but may recover later. The rest depends on how long the tension continues. Gold prices will rise and oil company shares will go up in the backdrop of ongoing Middle East tension after Israel’s attack on Iran. However, we don’t expect a major fall in the share market.”