MP News: Woman Dies In Suspicious Car Fire, Husband Detained In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances after a car caught fire on the Sagar–Garhakota road, raising serious allegations from her family.

The incident has sparked suspicion, as her husband and two others present in the vehicle escaped without injuries.

Vehicle veered off and caught fire

According to police, the deceased, identified as Seema Kurmi, was travelling with her husband, Nilesh Kurmi, and two of his clinic employees when the incident occurred near Garhakota. The car reportedly veered off the road and later caught fire. While the three men managed to get out safely, Seema was found dead inside the burnt vehicle.

Seema’s father has accused Dr Nilesh of murder, alleging a conspiracy. He claimed that his son-in-law gave conflicting accounts—first stating that Seema had chest pain, then reporting a road accident, and later informing him that the car had caught fire. The family suspects that Seema may have been killed before the incident and that the fire was used to destroy evidence.

Marital dispute

The victim’s family also pointed to ongoing marital disputes, alleging that Seema suspected her husband of an extramarital affair. They further questioned how all three men escaped unharmed while Seema could not be rescued.

Police have taken Dr Nilesh and his two companions into custody for questioning. Preliminary findings suggest the possible use of a flammable substance, as the intensity of the fire on the body appeared unusually high compared to the vehicle.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and the post-mortem report is awaited. Authorities say the exact cause of death—whether due to the fire or before it—will be determined after detailed examination. The case remains under active investigation.