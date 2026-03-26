MP News: Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Stops Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Gets ₹50 And Leaves Without Challan-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman created a scene at a police station after police caught his husband's bike during checking in Gwalior on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bhitarwar area after claiming that a goddess had possessed her. A constable gave her Rs 50 and sent them back with the bike.

The incident happened during a vehicle checking drive, and a video of it is now being shared widely on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen dancing and shaking her body inside the police station, claiming that a goddess had possessed her. She is wearing a saree and moving her hands and head while speaking something, unconsciously. People present inside the police station, including police staff and others, can be seen watching her with surprise as the unusual scene unfolds at the station in Bhitarwar.

Watch the video below :

According to information, police were checking vehicles in the town when they stopped a bike of a man who was going with his family to perform Lohri Mata worship. Police took the bike key to the station for challan action.

When the man reached the police station regarding the challan, his wife also entered the station. Suddenly, the woman started shaking and behaving strangely, claiming that a goddess had come over her.

For about two minutes, there was confusion inside the police station. Seeing the situation getting tense, a police constable took out ₹50 from his pocket and offered it to the woman. The bike key was then returned to her husband and the couple was asked to leave.

Earlier, a similar incident had also been reported in Dabra where a man claimed that a deity had possessed him during vehicle checking, after which police let him go without issuing a challan.

After the Bhitarwar video surfaced, many social media users said this could be a way to avoid a challan.

The incident has now become a topic of discussion in the area.