MP News: Wild Deer Attacked By Stray Dogs In Chhatarpur, Rescued By Forest Dept; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of wild deer that strayed into a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district being attacked by a pack of stray dogs is going viral on social media on Thursday.

The incident took place in Shahgarh village under the Bajna forest range, on Wednesday morning.

According to information, the deer entered the residential area around 6:30 am. Soon after, several stray dogs surrounded and attacked it.

Seeing the injured animal, local children raised an alarm, and villagers rushed to help. They chased the dogs away and rescued the deer.

The villagers later took the deer safely to a nearby forest area, Kerkhora and released it back into the wild.

Locals believe that increasing forest encroachment and illegal tree cutting are forcing wild animals to move towards human settlements.

However, villagers have raised serious concerns about the forest department’s response.

They alleged that despite being informed immediately, forest officials reached the spot nearly two hours late. Some residents also accused officials of delaying action while waiting for instructions.

There are also allegations of ongoing illegal tree cutting in the Bajna forest range, with claims of possible involvement of forest officials. Villagers say such activities are destroying wildlife habitats and increasing human-animal conflict.

Notably, a similar case of deer poaching was reported in the area about two years ago, which locals claim was not properly investigated.

Ranger Rajat Tomar said that animals can wander anywhere and that instructions were given to the deputy ranger.

DFO Rishi Mishra stated that the matter came to light through social media and an inquiry has been ordered.

CCF Naresh Singh Yadav said appropriate action will be taken after investigation.

Villagers have demanded strict action to stop illegal deforestation and protect wildlife in the region.