MP News: Tiger Attacks Farmer In Chhatarpur Forest, Bites Off His Ear; Brave Villagers Chase It Away

MP News: Tiger Attacks Farmer In Chhatarpur Forest, Bites Off His Ear In Chhatarpur; Villagers Chase It Away | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old farmer was seriously injured after a tiger attacked him in a forest near Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Monday.

The incident occurred in the forest of Mudia Pahad near Kasar village under Satai police station area, where the farmer had gone to cut wood.

The injured farmer has been identified as Shankar Raikwar, a resident of Kasar village.

According to information, Shankar was cutting wood in the forest when a tiger suddenly came out of the bushes and attacked him from behind.

The tiger knocked him to the ground and injured his hand, neck, face and back. During the attack, the tiger also bit off part of his ear.

Shankar’s screams alerted nearby villagers who rushed to the spot. Seeing the people approaching, the tiger ran back into the forest. The villagers rescued the injured farmer and took him out of the forest.

He was first taken to a nearby primary health centre. Due to his serious condition, doctors later referred him to the district hospital in Chhatarpur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Some villagers, including Lalit and Babu Raikwar, were present nearby when the incident happened. Residents said there had been concerns about the presence of a tiger in the forest area for some time.

After the incident, fear has spread in the village and nearby areas. Villagers have demanded that the forest department increase patrolling and investigate the presence of the tiger in the forest.