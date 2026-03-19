 Madhya Pradesh March 19, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert In 33 Including Bhopal, Indore & Others; Expect Clear Skies By March 22
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Madhya Pradesh March 19, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert In 33 Including Bhopal, Indore & Others; Expect Clear Skies By March 22

A strong weather system has become active in Madhya Pradesh due to troughs and cyclonic circulation, expected to last 72 hours. Thunderstorms, rain, and hail are forecast across many districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior. Winds may reach 30–50 km/h. Peak impact is on March 19–20, with cooler temperatures observed. Weather is likely to clear by March 22.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
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Madhya Pradesh March 19, 2026, Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert In 33 Including Bhopal, Indore & Others; Expect Clear Skies By March 22 | Representational Image I PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system has become active in Madhya Pradesh due to two troughs and one cyclonic circulation. Its impact is expected to continue for the next 72 hours.

For Thursday, an alert has been issued for thunderstorms and rain in 33 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior. Hail is also expected in 3 districts.

On Wednesday, around 10 districts in the southern and northern parts experienced either thunderstorms, rain, or cloudy skies. Balaghat received about 1 inch of rainfall, and hail was also reported there.

What do meteorologists say?

The Meteorological Department has predicted strong winds with speeds of 30 to 50 km/h in different parts of the state for the next three days.

This weather system is expected to cover the entire state within three days. The maximum impact will be seen on March 19 and 20, while the weather is likely to clear by March 22.

Due to the sudden change in weather on Wednesday, temperatures dropped in many districts, bringing a noticeable coolness to the atmosphere.

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Weather expected in next 2 days

19 March

There may be thunderstorms, rain, and hail in Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. Meanwhile, Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, and Dhar may experience thunderstorms, rain, and lightning.

20 March

Hail may fall in Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Bhind, Datia, and Niwari. Meanwhile, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Panna, Satna, Katni, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur are under alert for thunderstorms and rain.

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