Bhopal News: Parents Question Choice As School Books Sold At Specific Outlets | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of students enrolled in private schools in the city say that while school management do not directly instruct them to buy books from specific shops, the prescribed books are available only at specific outlets.

Parents also say the books they are asked to purchase are often overpriced and changed frequently, making it difficult for siblings or friends to share them. The new academic session begins on April 1.

“School did not force us to buy books from a particular shop. But prescribed books are available only at one shop, said Priyanka Sen. The books for her younger son in Class 7 cost ?7,000 while that for elder one in Class 12 cost ?5,000.

Vandana Nayak spent ?6,000 on books for her son in Class 7 and ?3,000 for her daughter in Class 1. She has been purchasing books for her son from the same shop for seven years. “No shop was named by the school. But I know where to go,” she said.

Parents said schools would change books every two to three years or even annually with only minor modifications such as rearranging chapters or adding new ones. As a result, younger siblings cannot reuse books. Another concern is overpricing. “Books published by lesser known publishers are prescribed and they cost much more than they should,” said another parent SK Verma.

‘It’s a joke’

“Schools are telling parents that they can buy books from a shop of their choice. But the prescribed books are available only at one shop. It is a joke. Asking all schools to prescribe only NCERT or SCERT books is the only solution to this problem,” said Madhya Pradesh Paalak Sangh general secretary Prabodh Pandya.

Jabalpur model

Last year, Jabalpur district administration organised a 12-day book fair in the city where books prescribed by private schools were sold at more than 50 stalls. Due to competition, vendors offered discounts of 15% to 20% on the cover price. Parents were able to buy books at lower prices without having to move from one place to another.

Govt side

"Teams comprising SDMs and tehsildars have been formed to keep watch on schools forcing parents to buy books from specified shops. Complaints can be made to these teams," said District Education Officer Narendra Ahirwar.