MP News: Wheat Crop Worth Lakhs Destroyed As Trolley Hits High-Tension Wires In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur where a farmer’s wheat crop worth lakhs was destroyed when a trolley carrying the harvested wheat touched high-tension electric wires, on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Tikri village under Chandla police station area,

The farmer was transporting his recently harvested wheat from the field to the storage shed when the trolley came in contact with the wires.

Sparks ignited the dry wheat in the trolley and the fire spread rapidly.

People present at the scene tried to control the fire, but the flames spread rapidly because of the dry wheat. It was impossible to contain the fire in time. Within moments, the entire trolley full of wheat was reduced to ashes.

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Fortunately, the tractor was separated from the trolley in time. This prevented the fire from spreading further.

Fortunately, the tractor did not catch fire, otherwise, the financial and material loss would have been much higher.

The incident created panic and chaos in the village. Locals tried their best to control the fire, but by the time they could take action, the wheat was completely destroyed.

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Preliminary estimates suggest that the farmer suffered a loss of several lakhs of rupees.

After the incident, the relevant authorities and local administration were informed.

Villagers have demanded that the government provide financial assistance to the affected farmer to help compensate for the loss.

This incident once again highlights the dangers of open and hanging high-tension wires in rural areas, which frequently lead to accidents and pose serious risks to people and property.