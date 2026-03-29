MP News: 27-Year-Old Harvester Operator Burnt Alive In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old harvester operator was burnt alive on the spot after a he came into contact with an 11 kV high-tension power line, triggering a short circuit that resulted in a massive fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday during the wheat harvest in Negunwa village, located under the Padariya police outpost within the Satai police station area of Chhatarpur district.

According to eyewitnesses, while harvesting in the field, the upper section of the harvester struck the overhead power line. Upon impact, electric current surged through the machine, and sparks ignited a blaze. The fire spread so rapidly that the driver did not get a chance to escape. Within just a few minutes, the entire harvester was engulfed in flames.

The accident resulted in extensive damage to the harvester, valued at approximately ₹30–₹32 lakh. Additionally, the standing crops were also destroyed in the fire. People present at the scene and local villagers attempted to extinguish the flames, but by then, significant damage had already occurred.

The deceased, Shailendra Patel, was a resident of Nahdora village in the Rajnagar area and was working as an operator on a harvester owned by Balak Patel, a resident of Satai. Upon receiving information about the incident, police from the Padariya outpost and administrative officials rushed to the scene. The police handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.

Residents allege that the high-tension power lines passing over the fields are sagging dangerously low, creating a persistent risk of such accidents. Accusing the Electricity Department of negligence, the villagers have demanded action against those responsible and compensation for the victim’s family. The administration has initiated an investigation and stated that further action will be taken.