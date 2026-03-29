Bhopal News: Arrival Hall To Be Inaugurated At City Airport Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The arrival hall for domestic passengers will be inaugurated at Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will inaugurate the facilities virtually from Rajkot airport.

Mayor Malati Rai and MLA Rameshwar Sharma will also be present.

The facilities to be inaugurated at the Bhopal airport include a newly created domestic arrival hall with modern passenger amenities, a new fire station equipped with advanced aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) infrastructure, and the formal inauguration of the Digi Yatra facility for seamless and contactless passenger processing.

Airport Director Ramji Awasthi said, “Raja Bhoj Airport will become the first in Madhya Pradesh to have a two-level modern terminal with separate floors for arrival and departure. It will help reduce passenger congestion and streamline movement.

This arrival hall will have direct aerobridge access supported by escalators, elevators and stairways. Two luggage conveyor belts will ensure swift delivery of baggage. This upgrade will increase airport capacity and align its infrastructure with standards seen at metro airports.”