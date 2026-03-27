Bhopal News: 26-Year-Old Male Nurse Found Dead Due To Anaesthesia Overdose; Syringe, Empty Injection Vial Recovered From Room | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old male nurse was found dead in his rented accommodation in the Bhanpur area on Friday morning, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide, Chhola Mandir police said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Durgesh Ahirwar, was also a final-year BPharmacy student. He was a resident of Kurwai and had been living in Bhopal for the past six years.

Police said the incident came to light when his elder brother attempted to wake him up before leaving for an examination. After receiving no response despite repeated attempts, Durgesh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police station in-charge Saraswati Tiwari said that Durgesh lived in a rented room in the Patel Nagar locality of Bhanpur. Although his sister and brother-in-law reside nearby, they were not present at the time of the incident.

Preliminary findings from medical reports and the ongoing police investigation indicate that the death may have been caused by an overdose of anaesthesia. A syringe and an empty injection vial were recovered from the room and seized as evidence, police said.

No suicide note was found at the scene, and the motive behind the suspected suicide remains unclear. Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation.

We have taken possession of the deceased's mobile phone to examine any possible clues related to his personal or professional life. As per the family, he had not expressed any known stress or concerns, Tiwari said.