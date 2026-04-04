MP News: VIRAL VIDEO Shows Youth Firing Pistol While Smoking Roadside In Jabalpur Road; Three Arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media showing a youth firing a pistol in the air while standing and smoking on a public road in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Madhotal area of the city and led to police action after the clip spread online.

According to police, the video shows two youths standing on the roadside with a bike and smoking cigarettes. After a few moments, one of them suddenly takes out a pistol from his waist and fires a shot in the air. The incident reportedly happened near Marghatai in the Madhotal area.

Watch the video below :

After the video surfaced, Sampat Upadhyay took note of the matter and directed the Madhotal police station to investigate and take action.

During the investigation, police found that the video was recorded on April 3, 2026, at around 7:30 pm.

The youth seen firing the pistol was identified as 27-year-old Ritik Jaiswal, a resident of Satyam Homes in the Madhotal area. He was accompanied by Pratham Singh Rajput, a 19-year-old resident of Kachnar City in Vijay Nagar.

Police said the firing took place on a public road in a residential area where people regularly pass by. Officials said such actions can pose a serious threat to the safety of the public.

The police checked whether Ritik Jaiswal had a licence for the pistol or revolver, but his name was not found in the list of licensed weapon holders.

Based on the viral video, Madhotal police registered a case against Ritik Jaiswal and Pratham Singh Rajput under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Saturday, Madhotal police arrested Ritik Jaiswal and Pratham Singh Rajput. During questioning, both admitted to the act. Ritik told police that he had taken the pistol around three to four months ago from Jabbar Khan, a resident of Hanumantal, and had returned it to him two days earlier.

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Based on Ritik’s information, police also detained Jabbar Khan. Officers seized an iPhone and a Yamaha motorcycle from the accused and produced them before the court.

Police also said that Pratham Singh Rajput has three previous cases related to illegal extortion and assault, while Ritik Jaiswal had earlier been booked in a case of attempt to murder.