MP News: Man Beaten To Death After Being Caught Meeting Married Woman In Guna Village

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after he went to meet a married woman in Guna village, police said on Saturday.

He was reportedly in a relationship with her. The incident took place in Konyakala village under the Chachaura Police Station area.

According to police information, the deceased has been identified as Girish Meena. He had gone to Konyakala village with his friend Krishnagopal Meena, who is a resident of Tulsikhedi.

Both of them reached the village in an Alto car.

According to information received during the investigation, Girish was married and the woman he had gone to meet was also married. It is said that both of them had been in a relationship even before their marriages. When they met near the school, the woman’s in-laws allegedly saw them, which led to the violent incident.

As per the complaint filed with the police, Girish got down near a school in the village to meet a woman he knew, while Krishnagopal stayed inside the car.

During this time, some villagers, including the woman’s in-laws, allegedly saw them together.

Soon after, four men identified as Chandu Meena, Ramvilas Meena, Manish Meena and Govind Meena reportedly reached the spot. They allegedly caught Girish and started abusing and beating him.

Krishnagopal said in his complaint that the accused also threatened him and asked him to leave the place. Fearing for his safety, he left the spot and later informed Girish’s family members about the incident.

After the assault, Girish was taken to a hospital in a serious condition. Doctors began treatment, but he later died during treatment. His body was kept for post-mortem and the examination was conducted on Friday afternoon.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Krishnagopal Meena. A case has been filed against the four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Station in-charge SI Arvind Gaur said that a case of murder has been registered and the police have started an investigation. The accused have reportedly fled from the village, and police teams are searching for them.