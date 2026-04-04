MP News: Bizarre! Ratlam Municipal Corporation Tanker Spotted Watering Roadside Plants Amid Rains-- VIDEO VIRAL

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre video from Ratlam has surfaced on social media showing municipal workers watering plants on a road divider even as it was raining on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night in the Do Batti area of the city.

According to information, the weather suddenly changed on Thursday night. Strong winds were followed by rainfall in several parts of Ratlam. While it was raining, a water tanker of the municipal corporation was seen moving through the Do Batti area and watering the plants planted along the road divider.

In the video, it can clearly be seen that rain is falling while municipal workers continue watering the plants using a tanker. The vehicle is seen stopping near the divider while water is being sprayed on the plants.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Bizarre! Municipal Corporation Tanker Spotted Watering Roadside Plants Amid Rains In Ratlam#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/IyINdhTWU3 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 4, 2026

The incident was recorded by a passerby and the video soon went viral on social media.

People present in the area seem surprised by the sight.

The video has led to criticism from some residents. Many people pointed out that during the summer season, residents often face water shortage in their homes.

A video from Ratlam shows municipal workers watering divider plants with a tanker during rainfall in the Do Batti area on Thursday night. The clip, recorded by a passerby, went viral. Residents questioned the move, saying water supply in homes comes only every two days, raising concerns over coordination.According to locals, water supply in some areas comes only once every two days. Because of this, people questioned why tanker water was being used for plants during rainfall.

The incident has now become a topic of discussion in the city after the video spread online. Some assumed that the incident may have happened due to a lack of coordination among municipal staff, as the workers may have been following their routine watering schedule despite the sudden rainfall.

Officials have not yet given any detailed statement on the matter. Meanwhile, the viral video continues to circulate on social media, drawing mixed reactions from citizens.