MP News: VIDEO Shows Youth Chasing Crawling Crocodile To Make Social Media Reel

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has surfaced from Shivpuri where a young man was seen pulling the tail of a crawling crocodile, apparently to record a video for social media on Wednesday.

The risky incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night near Bhujariya Talab in the city.

According to locals, a large crocodile had come out of the pond and was crawling near the edge when a youth approached it and started disturbing the animal.

In the viral video, the man can be seen repeatedly holding the crocodile’s tail while it slowly moves towards the pond. Instead of moving away, the youth continues to grab the reptile’s tail and walk along with it, risking a sudden attack.

Around three to four other men can also be seen standing nearby. They appear to be recording the scene on their mobile phones with their flashlights turned on.

None of them tried to stop the act and seemed more focused on capturing the moment on camera.

Watch the video below :

Such behaviour is extremely risky as the group stayed dangerously close to the wild animal, which could attack at any point of time.

Local residents say Bhujariya Talab is known to have crocodiles and people are usually warned not to go close to the water, especially during night hours.

However, the youth ignored the danger and even pulled the animal’s tail, which could have provoked it.

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Wildlife experts say disturbing or teasing wild animals can stress them and may trigger aggressive behaviour. Such acts not only risk human life but also harm wildlife.

The video has now gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from many users who called the act reckless and irresponsible.

Many people have also demanded strict action against those involved for risking lives and disturbing a wild animal just to record a viral reel.