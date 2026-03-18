MP News: Elephant Ancestor Fossils Discovered In Sidhi; Experts Believe It Can Help Understand Ancient Climate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ancient fossil remains believed to be from the Proboscidea family ‘ancestors of elephants’ were discovered in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district.

According to information, the discovery was made in Korouli Kala village of Sihawal block.

The claim was made after an initial survey by a scientific team from PM Shri College of Excellence. The fossils are estimated to be between 25k and 2.5 lakh years old.

The team, led by archeologists and other experts found large herbivorous mammal tooth fragments and bone pieces at the site.

The teeth showed clear enamel plates, dentin and wear patterns, indicating they likely belonged to ancient elephant ancestors.

Experts said that fossilised bones and hardened sedimentary soil fragments were also found, with signs of plant roots and tiny pore structures, suggesting ancient soil (paleosol).

Experts believe this discovery could help understand the ancient environment and climate. in

Initial findings suggest the area is linked to old deposits of the Son River Valley, where fossils from the Pleistocene Epoch have been found earlier.

Experts said uranium dating will be needed to determine the exact age, as DNA testing and carbon dating are not possible.

Confirmation of the species will require detailed geological studies and comparative analysis.

It is also said the survey is preliminary and aims to highlight the site’s scientific importance. However, some fossils have already been damaged due to local activities.

The team has urged the Sidhi district administration to protect the site immediately so that proper scientific research can be conducted in the future.