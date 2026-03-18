MP News: Woman Critically Burnt After Saree Catches Fire During Aarti At Bageshwar Dham |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman sustained severe burns after her saree caught fire from the flame of an oil lamp during Aarti at Bageshwar Dham, a renowned pilgrimage site in Madhya Pradesh.

She was immediately rushed to the District Hospital and admitted to the burn ward, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the injured woman has been identified as Mangala Devi (46), wife of Mahendra, a resident of Kariyaghat village under the Pathiya police station area in Bihar. She had visited Bageshwar Dham along with her family members to offer prayers.

Saree catches fire from aarti lamp

It is reported that during the Aarti, oil lamps were placed on the ground near the Gada Sthal (Mace Shrine). In the midst of this, the woman's saree came into contact with a lamp's flame, and within moments, the fire began to spread rapidly. The blaze intensified quickly, causing panic and chaos among the crowd present at the site.

Volunteers save life with blanket

However, devotees and volunteers present at the scene demonstrated great presence of mind; using blankets and other available resources, they immediately managed to bring the fire under control.

Following this, the Dham's management arranged for her immediate transfer to the District Hospital without any delay.

According to the doctors, the woman has sustained severe burns on her hands, legs, and several other parts of her body. Her condition remains critical, and she is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of specialists in the burn ward.

This incident also highlights the critical need for robust safety protocols and caution at religious sites. It underscores the absolute necessity of exercising extreme vigilance during Aarti rituals and the lighting of lamps to prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring.