MP News: Two Youth Critical After Head-On Collision Of Bikes In Chhatarpur | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike riders were seriously injured in a head-on collision of two bikes in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

A pillion rider sustained minor injuries. All three injured were immediately taken to the district hospital, where their treatment is going on.

According to information, 26-year-old Bunty Raikwar, a resident of Chaubey Colony, was walking towards Panna Naka with his mother.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Imran Ali and Asif Khan were going towards the Tata agency on their Discover bike, where they work. Meanwhile, at a turn, both the bikes came face to face at high speed and there was a strong collision.

Two were seriously injured, and one was slightly injured

The impact of the collision was so severe that both riders were thrown onto the road and seriously injured. The people present at the spot immediately informed the ambulance and sent the injured to the district hospital.

According to doctors, both drivers have suffered serious injuries, while the young man sitting behind is said to be out of danger.

Both riders admitted their mistake, stating that they should have honked and slowed down at the turn, but their negligence led to the accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Civil Lines police station reached the spot and started investigating the matter. Police say further action will be taken after the investigation.