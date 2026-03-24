MP News: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Both Legs, Hand While Boarding Moving Train At Harpalpur Railway Station

MP News: 28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured While Boarding Moving Train, Lost Both Legs and One Hand | FP Photo/AI

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man slipped while boarding a moving train and lost both legs and a hand in Chhatarpur on Monday night.

He lost his balance and got stuck between the wheels and the platform while he was boarding Mahakaushal Express at Harpalpur Railway Station. He was rushed to the hospital with the help of 108 ambulance, where his condition remains critical.

Upon receiving the information, the station master immediately called 112 FRV and 108 ambulance to the spot. The rescue team pulled the young man out and took him to the primary health centre. There, after first aid, the doctors referred him to the district hospital, considering his serious condition.

The Mahakaushal Express, going from Delhi to Jabalpur, reached platform number 1 at around 9 pm on Monday, as per schedule. A few minutes later, the train began to leave the platform, when a 28-year-old, tried to board the moving train. During this time, his foot slipped, and he fell between the train and the platform.

Eyewitnesses describe horrific scene

Eyewitnesses described the accident so horrific that within a few seconds, both the legs and one hand of the young man were severed. The incident took place at a short distance from the station superintendent's office.

After the accident, the train was immediately stopped, but by then the young man was seriously injured and kept writhing in pain on the tracks. A huge crowd of people gathered at the spot.

According to Harpalpur police station officials, the youth has not been identified yet. Police are trying to confirm his identity. At present, the condition of the youth remains critical, and his treatment is ongoing.