Bhopal News: Prime Suspect In Hamidia Hospital & Ashok Garden Firing Sent Back To Jalgaon Jail

Bhopal News: Prime Suspect In Hamidia Hospital Firing Sent Back To Jalgaon Jail | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prime suspect, Shadab Gate, involved in firing at Hamidia Hospital and the Ashoka Garden area, was sent back to Jalgaon jail and was not taken on remand by Koh-e-Fiza police for questioning in the firing incident at the Emergency Medicine Ward of the hospital.

Shadab, who was on remand of Ashoka Garden police, was produced before the court on Monday following interrogation. The court sent him to Jalgaon jail under judicial custody.

He had fled after the firing incident and was arrested with an illegal firearm by Jalgaon police. He was later brought to Bhopal on a production warrant for questioning in the cases registered here.

Shadab Gate is the prime suspect in opening fire on history-sheeter Lalu Rais and his son. Panic prevailed at the Medicine Ward of Hamidia Hospital when he fired a shot targeting Rais, who escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised on Koh-e-Fiza police for not taking Shadab’s remand. Police Station In-charge KG Shukla said the probe was still underway and police had found some new clues. He added that if required, Shadab would be taken on remand for questioning.