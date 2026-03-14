Bhopal News: Miscreants Shoot At History Sheeter’s Son Over Old Rivalry | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang war-like shooting shook Ashoka Garden and Hamidia Hospital early Saturday morning.

Armed miscreants first chased and shot at local history sheeter Lallu Rais’s son over an old rivalry, injuring him in the leg in Ashoka Garden. The attackers then fired at Lallu’s residence and even followed him to the emergency ward of Hamidia Hospital, aiming at him again.

Police said Imran Rais had gone to offer namaz at a mosque near Tiranga Crossing around 4.45 am when criminals Shadab Gate, Sajib Gate, Shahwar Maulana, Guddu Station and Anas waylaid him.

They chased him back home and fired shots, hitting him in the leg. At his residence, miscreants fired about five rounds. Ashoka Garden police reached the spot, but the attackers had fled. CCTV footage captured two men carrying firearms. Police recovered some empty shells and two live rounds. Both Lallu Rais and Shadab Gate have multiple cases registered against them.

Firing inside Hamidia Hospital

Imran was taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment, but Shadab Gate and Sajib followed him and fired inside the emergency ward, targeting Lallu Rais. A bullet hit a glass window and wall, narrowly missing him and a security guard, causing panic among patients and attendants.

ACP Anil Vajpai said separate cases have been registered at Ashoka Garden and Koh-e-Fiza police stations. Policemen have been deployed at the ward, and CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas is under examination.

Old rivalry behind attack

Lallu Rais alleged the attack was revenge for a two-year-old feud. In 2024, Imran had allegedly attacked Shadab Gate’s brother, severing his fingers.

The accused reportedly carried out the latest attack to settle scores. Lallu Rais further claimed the accused are involved in illegal gambling and betting, which he had earlier exposed with videos leading to police action, escalating tensions.