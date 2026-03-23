MP News: No Ambulance, 25-Year-Old Youth Die After Crash In Aalirajpur; Driver Flees |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth injured in a road accident near Kharpai village on the Nanpur–Alirajpur road succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Dahod on Monday, while the truck driver fled the spot. The incident has also exposed the absence of 108 ambulance services in the Nanpur area for nearly a year.

The deceased, Mahesh Gavle, a resident of Imli Faliya in Guneri, was critically injured in the accident on Sunday evening. SDM Tapish Pandey, who was present nearby, immediately called the 108 ambulance service. However, when no ambulance arrived, he rushed the injured to Nanpur Primary Health Centre in his official vehicle, which was stained with blood during the rescue.

Mahesh, along with Firoz and Sundar Gavle, was later referred to Alirajpur District Hospital after primary treatment. The two injured are currently undergoing treatment there.

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During a subsequent inspection, the SDM found that the 108 ambulance service has been non-functional in Nanpur for the past one year.

Nanpur police station in-charge Rajesh Dawar said the victims were travelling from Kukshi to Alirajpur around 6:30 pm when their vehicle collided with an oncoming truck while overtaking at a blind turn. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police have launched a search to trace him.