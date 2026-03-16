MP News: Two Workers Injured After Gunpowder Stored At Stone Crusher Explodes In Datia

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Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Two workers sustained severe burns after gunpowder stored at a stone crusher explodes in Datia on Sunday.

The incident took place in Naragarh village under the Unao police station area of Datia. The incident created panic at the crusher site.

According to police, the injured workers have been identified as Baburam, a resident of Jaipur, and Gabbar Kushwaha from Lalitpur. Both were working at the crusher.

Police said the workers had entered a room inside the crusher premises where explosives used for blasting were kept. Suddenly, the explosives went off, leaving both workers severely burnt.

They were first given primary treatment and later referred to the medical college in Jhansi for further treatment.

Officials said blasting work at the crusher is carried out by Dharmveer Gurjar, a resident of Morena, and the explosives were reportedly stored in the room by him. However, it is still not clear why the workers had gone inside the room.

Police are also investigating whether the explosives were stored legally or kept illegally.

The crusher operator and nearby people are being questioned.

According to information, the mine had been closed for a long time and its royalty was not being paid.

It was restarted only about a week ago. Police said the exact cause of the explosion is still not clear and the matter is under investigation.