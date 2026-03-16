 MP News: Two Workers Injured After Gunpowder Stored At Stone Crusher Explodes In Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Two Workers Injured After Gunpowder Stored At Stone Crusher Explodes In Datia

MP News: Two Workers Injured After Gunpowder Stored At Stone Crusher Explodes In Datia

Two workers were seriously burnt after gunpowder suddenly exploded inside a room at a stone crusher in Naragarh village of Datia. The injured workers, from Jaipur and Lalitpur, were referred to a medical college in Jhansi. Police are investigating how the blast occurred and whether the explosives were stored legally.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 16, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
AI Generated Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Two workers sustained severe burns after gunpowder stored at a stone crusher explodes in Datia on Sunday.

The incident took place in Naragarh village under the Unao police station area of Datia. The incident created panic at the crusher site.

According to police, the injured workers have been identified as Baburam, a resident of Jaipur, and Gabbar Kushwaha from Lalitpur. Both were working at the crusher.

Police said the workers had entered a room inside the crusher premises where explosives used for blasting were kept. Suddenly, the explosives went off, leaving both workers severely burnt.

They were first given primary treatment and later referred to the medical college in Jhansi for further treatment.

Officials said blasting work at the crusher is carried out by Dharmveer Gurjar, a resident of Morena, and the explosives were reportedly stored in the room by him. However, it is still not clear why the workers had gone inside the room.

Read Also
MP News: Gas Shortage Hits Hotels, Meeting Held In Neemuch
article-image

Police are also investigating whether the explosives were stored legally or kept illegally.

The crusher operator and nearby people are being questioned.

Read Also
MP News: 25-Year-Old Woman Consumes Poison After Harassment By In-Laws In Chhatarpur
article-image

According to information, the mine had been closed for a long time and its royalty was not being paid.

It was restarted only about a week ago. Police said the exact cause of the explosion is still not clear and the matter is under investigation.

Follow us on