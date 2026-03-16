MP News: Gas Shortage Hits Hotels, Meeting Held In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration held a meeting with hotel and catering operators in Neemuch on Sunday to discuss the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, reportedly affected by disruptions in global supply due to the ongoing Iran-Iraq-US conflict.

The meeting, chaired by Additional Collector BL Kalesh at the Collectorate, was attended by owners of hotels, restaurants, sweet shops, catering services and marriage gardens.

Officials said international developments have affected LPG imports and supply, leading to limited availability of commercial gas cylinders in the district.

During the meeting, authorities directed business operators not to use domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes. Instead, they were advised to adopt alternative resources such as coal furnaces, wood stoves, diesel burners and induction systems to continue their work.

Hotel operators said the shortage has caused difficulties, especially during the ongoing wedding season when demand for cooking fuel is high. They welcomed the administration’s initiative and agreed to cooperate by using the suggested alternatives until normal supply is restored.