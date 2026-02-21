MP News: Two Get 10-Year Jail Term For Attacking Woman, Father-In-Law With Iron Rod In Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Third Additional District Court in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur has sentenced two accused, Anudeep alias Abhi and Nandram Chaurasiya, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each for attacking a woman and her father-in-law with an iron rod.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on October 20, 2019. Complainant Shantibai and her father-in-law, Harprasad Chaurasiya, went to their agricultural field in Mote Har Mauja Maharajpur. They found that Nandram had ploughed their land.

When Shantibai questioned him about ploughing her field, Nandram and his son Abhi came towards her holding iron rods.

They abused her and said that she had no land there. When she objected to the abuse, they hit her on the head with the iron rod, causing bleeding.

Her father-in-law, Harprasad, tried to save her, but both accused attacked him with iron rods with the intention to kill. Due to the assault, he fell to the ground. The accused later threatened to kill them and left the spot.

After the incident, Harprasad called the police helpline (100). Both injured persons were taken to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur for treatment.

Based on the medical report, a case was registered at Maharajpur Police Station. After investigation, the charge sheet was filed in court.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses. After hearing the case, the court convicted both accused under Section 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each.

They were also sentenced under Section 324/34 IPC to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each.