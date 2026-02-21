 MP News: Two Get 10-Year Jail Term For Attacking Woman, Father-In-Law With Iron Rod In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Two Get 10-Year Jail Term For Attacking Woman, Father-In-Law With Iron Rod In Chhatarpur

MP News: Two Get 10-Year Jail Term For Attacking Woman, Father-In-Law With Iron Rod In Chhatarpur

A Chhatarpur court sentenced Anudeep alias Abhi and Nandram Chaurasiya to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and ₹1,000 fine each for attacking Shantibai and her father-in-law with iron rods in 2019 over a land dispute. Both were seriously injured. The court convicted them under Sections 307/34 and 324/34 IPC after evidence and witnesses were presented during trial.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Get 10-Year Jail Term For Attacking Woman, Father-In-Law With Iron Rod In Chhatarpur | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Third Additional District Court in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur has sentenced two accused, Anudeep alias Abhi and Nandram Chaurasiya, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each for attacking a woman and her father-in-law with an iron rod.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on October 20, 2019. Complainant Shantibai and her father-in-law, Harprasad Chaurasiya, went to their agricultural field in Mote Har Mauja Maharajpur. They found that Nandram had ploughed their land.

When Shantibai questioned him about ploughing her field, Nandram and his son Abhi came towards her holding iron rods. 

They abused her and said that she had no land there. When she objected to the abuse, they hit her on the head with the iron rod, causing bleeding.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Police To Get 430 Body-Worn Cams And Dash Cams For Smarter Traffic Management
Navi Mumbai Police To Get 430 Body-Worn Cams And Dash Cams For Smarter Traffic Management
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?
Rajeev Khandelwal Calls Out TV's 'Inferiority Complex': 'Shah Rukh Khan is Still Known For His TV Show'
Rajeev Khandelwal Calls Out TV's 'Inferiority Complex': 'Shah Rukh Khan is Still Known For His TV Show'
Ramadan 2026 Time-Table: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai On Sunday, February 22, For 04 Ramzan 1447 Hijri
Ramadan 2026 Time-Table: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai On Sunday, February 22, For 04 Ramzan 1447 Hijri

Her father-in-law, Harprasad, tried to save her, but both accused attacked him with iron rods with the intention to kill. Due to the assault, he fell to the ground. The accused later threatened to kill them and left the spot.

Read Also
MP News: Masked Miscreants Thrash Elderly Man With Iron Pipes Over Rivalry With Son In Jabalpur;...
article-image

After the incident, Harprasad called the police helpline (100). Both injured persons were taken to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur for treatment. 

Based on the medical report, a case was registered at Maharajpur Police Station. After investigation, the charge sheet was filed in court.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses. After hearing the case, the court convicted both accused under Section 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each. 

They were also sentenced under Section 324/34 IPC to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 each.

Read Also
Jabalpur Communal Clash: New Video Shows Masked Men Creating Ruckus At Residential Area With Swords,...
article-image

Follow us on