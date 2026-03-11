MP News: Two Drivers Killed In Head-On Crash In MP’s Raisen |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A joyous event turned into a disaster for a family in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen after a head-on collision with two cars.

According to reports, a family from Kolaras was travelling to Ganj Basoda for their daughter Sakshi Jain's wedding. Family members were travelling to the wedding venue in four vehicles when a Bolero collided head-on with an Ertiga near Barkheda village.

Drivers succumb to injury

Saurabh Khatik, 28, a resident of Kolaras, who was driving the Ertiga, was seriously injured in the head-on collision. Both his legs were fractured, and he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Rahul Yadav, 20, son of Udaybhan Singh Yadav, a resident of Toriya, Shivpuri district, who was driving the Bolero, was also seriously injured. Rahul had reportedly come to a wedding ceremony in Shadhaura with his uncle.

He was returning home after dropping off his uncle at the marriage garden. He was first taken to Guna and later referred to Bhopal, but he died during treatment. Notably, Rahul was his parents' only son and was studying in college in Ishagarh.

The accident has devastated three families. The first family is that of the bride, Sakshi Jain, whose wedding dreams were shattered, and she is fighting for her life in the hospital.

The second family is of Saurabh Khatik, and the third is of Rahul Yadav, whose untimely death has plunged their homes into grief.

The marriage garden where the wedding procession was to be welcomed now lies deserted.

Relatives say that till a day before, the atmosphere was all cheerful with mehndi, sangeet and wedding preparations in the house, but now the families are mourning.