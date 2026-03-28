MP News: Two-Day Conference – Young MLAs From 3 States To Be In Bhopal

Bhopal News: Young MlAs From 3 States To Be In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day conference of the young legislators from three states is going to start in the Vidhan Sabha from Monday.

Eighteen legislators from MP, 15 from Chhattisgarh, and 22 from Rajasthan are participating in the event.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Speaker of the House Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate it.

Speakers from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Vasudev Devnani and Raman Singh, respectively, will be present at the event.

On the opening day, there will be a discussion on the people's participation in democracy and the role of young legislators in strengthening it.

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harvansh, will address the valedictory function.

The chairman of MIT, Puna, Rahul B Karar, and vice chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University of Journalism, Vijay Manohar Tiwari, will also address the young legislators.