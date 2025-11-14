 MP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour

MP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour

As the truck was loaded with GI wire bundles, the flames spread quickly and the entire vehicle started burning. A fire engine was sent from the district headquarters, but it took around 40 minutes to reach the location. Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control. Vehicles coming from both Jabalpur and Raipur sides were stuck in a heavy jam.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck carrying GI wire bundles caught fire early Friday morning near Mandla.

After the tyre burst, the truck went out of control, moved about 200 meters ahead, and then caught fire immediately.

Read Also
MP News: After 19 Deaths, 10 Horses Go Missing From Jabalpur Farm; Owner Fails To Answer
article-image

The accident occurred on the Anjaniya Bypass of National Highway-30 in Mandla district.

According to information, the truck (registration RJ 11 GB 6711) was travelling from Raipur to Rajasthan when it suddenly went up in flames and was completely burned.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime News: Assistant Engineer Arrested By ACB For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Assistant Engineer Arrested By ACB For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Kurla
PM Narendra Modi Reaches BJP Headquarters In Delhi, Waves Gamcha In Celebration After NDA's Historic Victory In Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
PM Narendra Modi Reaches BJP Headquarters In Delhi, Waves Gamcha In Celebration After NDA's Historic Victory In Bihar Elections 2025 - VIDEO
Medical Milestone: Mumbai’s JJ Hospital Becomes First In Maharashtra To Perform Robotic Scoliosis Deformity Correction Surgery
Medical Milestone: Mumbai’s JJ Hospital Becomes First In Maharashtra To Perform Robotic Scoliosis Deformity Correction Surgery
Randeep Hooda Unveils Jay Patel's Book Barrister Mr. Patel, Recalls Urging Him To Write About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Untold Story
Randeep Hooda Unveils Jay Patel's Book Barrister Mr. Patel, Recalls Urging Him To Write About Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Untold Story

The driver and cleaner jumped out in time and saved themselves. The fire was so strong that loud blasts from the tyres and diesel tank were heard in nearby residential areas.

Because of the incident, traffic on the highway was blocked for nearly an hour.

According to officials, the truck was passing through the bypass when its drop-axle tyre burst.

Read Also
MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...
article-image

As the truck was loaded with GI wire bundles, the flames spread quickly and the entire vehicle started burning. A fire engine was sent from the district headquarters, but it took around 40 minutes to reach the location.

Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control. Police from the Anjaniya outpost were also present and helped manage the situation. Vehicles coming from both Jabalpur and Raipur sides were stuck in a heavy jam.

Passengers faced trouble for almost an hour until police cleared the road and restored normal traffic. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour

MP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour

MP News: 'Jo Shak Tha Wahi Hua... 62 Lakh Vote Kate,' Veteran Congress Leader Digvijay Singh Reacts...

MP News: 'Jo Shak Tha Wahi Hua... 62 Lakh Vote Kate,' Veteran Congress Leader Digvijay Singh Reacts...

MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...

MP News:' Modi Ji Changed Constitution To Control Election Commission,' Slams Congress' Jitu Patwari...

MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At...

MP News: 'Jo Vande Matram Nahi Bolte Wo Lahore Ka Ticket Karwa Le,' Says Dhirendra Shastri At...

MP News: After 19 Deaths, 10 Horses Go Missing From Jabalpur Farm; Owner Fails To Answer

MP News: After 19 Deaths, 10 Horses Go Missing From Jabalpur Farm; Owner Fails To Answer