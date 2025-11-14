MP News: Truck Loaded With GI Wire Catches Fire On NH-30 In Mandla, Traffic Halted For Over An Hour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A truck carrying GI wire bundles caught fire early Friday morning near Mandla.

After the tyre burst, the truck went out of control, moved about 200 meters ahead, and then caught fire immediately.

The accident occurred on the Anjaniya Bypass of National Highway-30 in Mandla district.

According to information, the truck (registration RJ 11 GB 6711) was travelling from Raipur to Rajasthan when it suddenly went up in flames and was completely burned.

The driver and cleaner jumped out in time and saved themselves. The fire was so strong that loud blasts from the tyres and diesel tank were heard in nearby residential areas.

Because of the incident, traffic on the highway was blocked for nearly an hour.

According to officials, the truck was passing through the bypass when its drop-axle tyre burst.

As the truck was loaded with GI wire bundles, the flames spread quickly and the entire vehicle started burning. A fire engine was sent from the district headquarters, but it took around 40 minutes to reach the location.

Firefighters worked hard to bring the fire under control. Police from the Anjaniya outpost were also present and helped manage the situation. Vehicles coming from both Jabalpur and Raipur sides were stuck in a heavy jam.

Passengers faced trouble for almost an hour until police cleared the road and restored normal traffic. The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.