MP News: Truck Drags Car For 1.5 Km On Dabra - Gwalior Highway, 3 Escape Unhurt; Locals Thrash Driver -- VIDEO

MP News: Truck Drags Car For 1.5 Km On Dabra - Gwalior Highway, 3 Escape Unhurt; Locals Thrash Driver

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck was spotted dragging a car for nearly 1.5 kilometres after hitting it on Dabra - Gwalior highway, on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed and no other casualties were reported in the incident.

According to information, the incident took place near Bajhera village, outside the Tekanpur limits.

The entire incident was captured in a video which has surfaced on social media and is going viral on Sunday.

Sources said the truck number RJ 11 GC 2456 rammed into a Tata Nexon car (MP07-ZG-9779).

After the collision, the car got stuck in the front portion of the truck. Instead of stopping, the truck driver continued to drive, dragging the car up to the area near Defence Park.

#WATCH | Truck Drags Car For 1.5 Km On Dabra - Gwalior Highway, Passengers Escape Unhurt; Incident Caught On Camera

3 passengers escape unharmed

Three people were travelling in the car. Surprisingly, all of them escaped without serious injuries despite the horrifying incident.

Eyewitnesses said the car occupants kept shouting and banging on the truck, pleading with the driver to stop, but he did not respond.

A local resident, Sebu Gurjar, said he chased the truck on his motorcycle and continuously shouted at the driver to stop.

Other passersby also tried to signal the truck to halt. After dragging the car for around 1.5 kilometres, the driver allegedly pushed the vehicle towards a roadside ditch and tried to flee.

Driver thrashed by locals

However, locals managed to stop the truck in the Bilaua area. The driver was reportedly beaten up by angry bystanders before police could intervene.

Sources said that an SAF (Special Armed Force) officer was among those travelling in the car. They were reportedly returning from Orchha.

Station House Officer Geetesh Sharma of Antri police station said that no formal complaint has been filed so far.

“If someone comes forward to lodge a complaint, a case will be registered,” he said. The truck has been seized for further investigation.