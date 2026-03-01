Madhya Pradesh March 1, 2026, Weather Update: March Heat To Grip State; Temperatures May Cross 40°C | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness intense heat in March, with temperatures in several cities expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather data from the past 10 years, March in Madhya Pradesh usually brings warm days and cool nights. There is also a trend of occasional rainfall during this month. This year, the weather pattern is expected to remain similar.

In cities like Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, the daytime maximum temperature may cross 40 degrees Celsius. However, nights are likely to stay cooler, with minimum temperatures expected to range between 10 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh in 10 Am

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall is possible during the first week of March, but the heat will start increasing from the second week onward. Both day and night temperatures are expected to rise.

The IMD has released a summer update stating that between March and May, most parts of the state are likely to experience above-normal temperatures.

The impact of heat will begin in March, while heatwave conditions are expected to be more severe in April and May.

A new western disturbance is becoming active over the western Himalayan region from the night of March 4. Its impact may be seen in Madhya Pradesh after two days, bringing light rainfall to some areas.

Due to this system, temperatures are expected to rise gradually. The weather department has predicted an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over the next four days.

Western Disturbance affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

According to the weather department, March usually brings fluctuating weather conditions in Gwalior, where night temperatures have previously dropped to as low as 8 degrees Celsius.

In Jabalpur, days remain warm while nights can still be relatively cool during this time.

The department has forecast that April and May will be the hottest months this year. Temperatures in divisions such as Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar may cross 45 degrees Celsius.

Other divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram are also expected to experience intense heat.