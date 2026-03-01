Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Publicity Mode, Number One, Change Of Heart & More

Publicity Mode

A Congress leader from the state recently got a lot of publicity. The politician resigned from a position in the Vidhan Sabha. Afterwards, he stopped taking a call, which spawned speculations in the corridors of power. The tattlers said he might switch over to the BJP. They chinwagged that he would join the ruling party when Rahul Gandhi was on a trip to Bhopal. The day the people were tattling about his shifting loyalty from the opposition camp to the ruling dispensation, the politician kept quiet. Soon after the tattlers shut their mouths, he put his cards on the table, saying he would not defect to the BJP. But he expressed his displeasure towards his own party. The politician was on good terms with a few leaders of his party. So, he resigned from a position when the House was in session. Anyway, the position the politician held does not carry much weight. Ergo, quitting the position will hardly make any difference to him.

Number one

A legislator from the opposition camp has been number one in roasting the government on various issues in the current assembly session. The legislator was previously in the BJP. Because he is senior to many ministers in the cabinet, the ruling party legislators cannot speak much in his presence. The opposition lawmaker always has a go at a few leaders of the ruling dispensation. His witty remarks often silence the leaders of the party in power. He particularly targets a senior minister. Though the senior minister never falls short of cutting remarks at anyone, he fumbles for words in the presence of the Congress leader. He is on good terms with many BJP leaders, so they keep quiet when he speaks. However critical he may be about the government, he is getting little importance in the Congress. Because he has always been with the BJP, he cannot adjust to the Congress culture. The legislator is annoyed with only one leader who shifted his loyalty from the Congress to the BJP. He quit the party after his rival was given a ticket in the previous assembly election. People in the corridors whisper the legislator may go back to his parent party before the next assembly election.

Change of heart

A legislator from the Congress may have yet to defect to the ruling party, but his heart has changed. There are reports that the legislator is keen to join the BJP. He has also discussed the issue with a senior leader of the ruling party. His family has been associated with the BJP for a long time. So, there will be no problem with the BJP admitting the Congress legislator into the party. But one of his family members is averse to his joining the ruling party. His defection to the ruling party will put the career of a member of his family in jeopardy. If he joins the BJP, there will be a by-election in his constituency, but the ruling party, after losing a by-election, does not want to go to polls in any assembly constituency again. The Congress legislator, wishing to join the ruling party, has been told conducting a by-election may trigger difficulties for him as well as for the party. Thus, for now, he should be happy with his changed heart and wait for an.

Everything in a name

Discussions are underway over the meeting held during Rahul Gandhi s trip to Bhopal. The absence of a former chief minister from the meeting has set off speculations. Similarly, the activities of another former chief minister sparked a lot of gossip. In the event, the former chief minister broke his vow that he would not sit on the stage at any meeting organised by the Congress. Rahul Gandhi cited the names of a few leaders sitting on the stage and did not take the names of a few others. Initially, he did not take the name of a Rajya Sabha member and a former leader of the opposition in his speech. But he cited the names of two district-level leaders. Now, the congressmen are discussing whether Rahul Gandhi did it by mistake or the list given to him did not consist of the names of those leaders. One of the leaders felt bad about it, for Rahul Gandhi did not take his name in the speech. After the meeting, the leader said he had lost importance in the party.

New oaths

Two former chief ministers from the state are known for sticking to their vows. One of them pledged to keep away from any position for ten years. He stuck to it. There were many opportunities in the past ten years when he could take any important positions but refused them. Similarly, another former chief minister, now a union minister, vowed to plant saplings daily. When he took such an oath, many people laughed it off, but he has been planting saplings for five years. The politician organised an event on completion of his plantation drive. At the function, the central minister took another oath. He would not wear a garland and accept a memento or a shawl at any public function. He appealed to the crowd to buy a sapling with the money that they would have spent on buying mementos or shawls. They should plant the sprig and send its photograph to him. The politician s pledge is not considered easy to fulfil. There is a saying that doing politics remains incomplete without flowers. Now, the people are waiting to see whether he sticks to his promise or not.

Maintaining relations

About a former minister, people say one must learn from him how to maintain relations. A family member of a former senior functionary of the BJP organisation, who returned to the Sangh, has recently passed away. Setting aside all his personal and official work, he attended the last rites of the family member of his friend. Although the senior member of the party quit his position, the former minister has been in touch with him. This is not the first time that he is on good terms with other politicians. He maintains the same kind of relationship with everyone. When another former politician from the state was removed from a position, the former minister was in touch with him. Similarly, he maintains relationships with those leaders whom the party has sidelined. This is the reason that many people from far-flung places came to participate in a function organised by the leader. It happened because of his warm relationship with them.