MP News: Three Children Gets Trapped As Mud House Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Chhatarpur

MP News: Three Children Buried As Mud House Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three children were trapped under heavy debris after a mud (kaccha) house collapsed due to continuous rainfall on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident took place in Grampur village, located within the jurisdiction of the Maharajpur police station in the district, due to heavy rainfall. Three children—Aman Sahu and his two sisters—were trapped under the debris, causing panic throughout the village.

Upon receiving news of the accident, nearby villagers and family members immediately rushed to the scene and, without wasting any time, initiated rescue operations.

After a strenuous effort, all three children were successfully pulled out from under the debris. Throughout this ordeal, everyone held their breath in suspense, and an atmosphere of panic prevailed across the village.

Aman and his two sisters suffered injuries while trapped under the debris. Among them, Aman Sahu suffered severe injuries, while his two sisters sustained only minor injuries.

Aman Sahu was admitted to the District Hospital right away after receiving initial care, and he is currently receiving treatment there.

Villagers reported that the region has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days, which has weakened the mud houses in the area. The weather is cited as the cause of the accident.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of fear has gripped the villagers, and many families appear anxious regarding the structural integrity of their homes.

This accident once again highlights the precarious condition of mud houses in rural areas. There is an urgent need for the administration to conduct a survey of such structures and implement safety measures in a timely manner to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.