MP News: Thieves Steal LPG Cylinder From Locked House In Chattarpur Amid Gas Shortage

MP News: Not Just Cash, Jewellery, Theives Steal Basic Grocery Like Rice, Dal, Detergent Powder From Locked House In Chattarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre case of theft was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, when a group of thieves targeted a locked house and stole LPG cylinder amid gas shortage due to Israel-US-Iran conflict. Besides cash and jewels, the accused picked daily use items and groceries like rice, pulses and even detergent powder.

According to information, the victim family was out of the town for the wife’s treatment. Finding the house empty, the thieves targeted the house and committed the crime.

The incident took place in Ward No. 17, Bundela Babba Colony near Four Line, where Harnam Singh Yadav lives in a rented house with his family.

Victim Yadav said they had gone to Gwalior on March 13 around 6 pm for his wife’s treatment. Taking advantage of the empty house, unidentified thieves broke the lock and entered the house.

The thieves made away with jewellery and about ₹30,000 in cash. The stolen jewellery includes anklets, a mangalsutra, a ring, chunni ornaments and about 10 tola of old coins (athanni).

Victim Harnam Singh Yadav | FP Photo

However, what made the case bizarre was that they even stole basic household items including -

A filled LPG cylinder,

A bicycle

An iron (press)

Two spectacles

5 kg rice

5 kg moong dal

5 kg arhar dal

5 kg refined oil and

3 kg washing powder

Victim allege police inaction

The victim has filed a complaint at the local police station but alleged that an FIR has not been registered yet.

The family has demanded immediate action from the police to recover the stolen items and arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have expressed concern over increasing theft incidents in the locality.