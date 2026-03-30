MP News: Thieves Make Away With 10 Tolas Of Gold, Silver Jewellery & Licensed Gun From Petrol Pump Owner’s House In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A theft incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, where the thieves stole around 10 tolas of gold, silver jewellery, and a licensed double-barrel gun, officials said on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday night in the Civil Lines police station area of Chhatarpur city.

Thieves broke into the house of petrol pump owner Kamal Agrawal, located on Sagar Road.

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At the time of the incident, the owner’s wife was alone at home. She said she heard some noise inside the house during the night.

When she got up to check, she found the doors open. Sensing movement, she realised someone was inside, after which the thieves fled the spot.

In the morning, when other family members checked the house, they found that gold and silver jewellery, along with the licensed gun, were missing. The police were immediately informed.

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CCTV non-functional

Police said that the CCTV cameras installed in the house were not working for several days.

The cameras had been out of order since March 14 due to technical issues and had been sent for repair. The thieves took advantage of this situation to carry out the crime.

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After receiving the information, Civil Lines police reached the spot and started an investigation. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being checked.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects.

The incident has created fear among local residents. Police have assured that the accused will be caught soon.