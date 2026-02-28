MP News: Woman Alleges 25-Tola Gold Theft During Bus Journey | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has alleged theft of nearly 25 tolas of gold ornaments and cash from her bag while travelling between Neemuch and Nimbahera on Friday.

The victim, Anita, wife of Bharat alias Bablu Banjara, from Jharada Gopalpura in Mandsaur district, was on her way to attend a Ganga Bhoj at Jeena Kheda in Gangrar, Rajasthan, when the incident occurred.

According to her complaint, she boarded a bus from Palasoda to Neemuch bus stand. She alleged that during the journey she spoke on the phone about the gold jewellery kept in her bag, suspecting that the bus conductor and others may have overheard the conversation.

At Neemuch bus stand, the bus staff allegedly made her sit in a private jeep (RJ 09 C 2101) heading towards Nimbahera. The jeep already had four to five men onboard. Anita claimed the passengers placed their feet on her bag, preventing her from moving it. She grew suspicious when the driver neither picked up other passengers nor collected fares.

Upon reaching Nimbahera, the driver reportedly sped away. When she checked her bag, 25 tolas of gold and Rs 2,000 were missing. Complaints have been filed in both districts.

On Saturday, she approached the SP office in Neemuch seeking justice and levelled serious allegations against the bus staff and the jeep driver.