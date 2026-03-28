MP News: 'Teri Naukri Khaa Jaunga' Priest Shouts At ASI During Ram Navami Traffic Check In Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute broke out between a priest and a police officer during Ram Navami traffic arrangements in Chhatarpur. Videos of the incident are now going viral on social media.

In one of the clips, a priest is heard shouting “Teri naukri khaa jaunga” at a police ASI after being stopped on the road.

Watch the video below :

According to information, traffic routes in the city were diverted because of Ram Navami programmes. During this time, Mahant Rajeev Lochan Das was returning from a religious event. When he reached near Panna Naka, an ASI posted at the local police station stopped him from going ahead due to the traffic diversion.

This led to an argument between the two. The priest later alleged that the police officer used abusive language and also called him by a casteist word. He released a video and demanded strict action against the officer.

In another video, the priest can also be seen angrily saying that he will get the policeman removed from his job.

However, the videos circulating online do not clearly show the alleged abusive or casteist remarks. In the available footage, the policeman is mainly seen asking the priest to move ahead through the diverted route.

Meanwhile, Agam Jain said the videos have come to his notice and an inquiry has been ordered. He said further action will be taken after the investigation.

After the videos went viral, people on social media have shared mixed reactions.

Some are supporting the priest, while others say the police officer was only doing his duty.