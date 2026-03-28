MP News: Youth, Who Cheated Girlfriend, Marries Her After She Files Complaint In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who had refused to marry his girlfriend agreed to the marriage after she filed a complaint against him at Jabalpur police station on Saturday.

The incident was reported from the Khamaria area.

Pictures of the marriage are now surfacing on social media and also being widely shared. In the pictures, the couple can be seen performing the rituals and exchanging garlands.

Watch the pictures below :

According to information, the young man, identified as Ranjeet, was in a relationship with his girlfriend Shalini for some time.

The too were close and had plans to get married. However, when the woman asked him for getting married, Ranjeet reportedly refused to marry her.

Upset by his decision, Shalini gathered courage and approached the police station to file a complaint against him. She told the police that Ranjeet had promised to marry her but later backed out. After the complaint was registered, the matter came under police attention and pressure increased on the youth.

Fearing legal trouble and action from the police, Ranjeet eventually agreed to marry Shalini. The couple later got married at a temple, where basic wedding rituals were performed. People present at the spot witnessed the ceremony as the two tied the knot.

The incident has now become a topic of discussion online and in the local area.

Broken Promise of Marriage Can Be Treated as Cheating: Court

For such cases, courts have said that if a person makes promise to marry and refuses later without a valid reason, it can be treated as cheating. If someone is caught while making such promises only to deceive a woman, legal action will be taken against the accused.

Courts have also asked for proper investigation of such matters, in order to ensure justice for victim.