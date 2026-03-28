MP News: Forest Minister Dilip Ahirwar Stops Convoy Midway, Helps Farmers Douse Fire In Chhatarpur Field-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Envrionment and Forest Minister Dilip Ahirwar earned heaps of praises when he stopped his convoy midway to help farmers douse fire that suddenly broke out in a field in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. In the footage, the minister and local people can be seen working together to put out the fire, and the clip is now being widely discussed in the area.

Watch the video below :

Mla Dilip Ahirwar Halts Convoy, Help Farmers Control Fire That Suddenly Broke Out In A Field In Chhatarpur#FreePressMP | #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/AhrnL7VuYv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 28, 2026

According to information, the incident took place near Dhawa Tigela in the Chandla area. A fire suddenly started in a farmer’s field, creating panic as the flames began spreading quickly and threatening the standing crop.

At that time, a woman standing near the road called out to the minister for help. Hearing her, Ahirwar immediately stopped his convoy and rushed to the field.

He joined locals and party workers in trying to control the fire. After a lot of effort, they were able to bring the fire under control.

Reports said the minister was returning from a Ram Navami procession in Sarwai and was heading toward Chandla when the incident happened.

After the fire was controlled, he also assured the affected woman that help would be provided for the crop loss.

50% crop loss

A week ago, weather in the Gwalior-Chambal region changed suddenly, bringing strong winds, unseasonal rain and hailstorms that caused heavy damage to crops. In Gwalior district, especially in the Dabra tehsil area, hail fell along with thunder and rain, destroying nearly 50 percent of standing rabi crops, including wheat.

A video that surfaced later showed continuous hailstorm in several areas, making the weather look similar to the rainy season.

Rain, Strong Winds And Hailstorms Damages Nearly 50% Of Wheat And Other Crops In Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/4cd0sOVTCd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 21, 2026

Farmers said the hailstones were as big as berries and fell along with strong winds and heavy rain. Due to this, crops standing in the fields were flattened and suffered heavy damage.