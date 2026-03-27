MP News: 36 Dead In Political Event-Linked Accidents In State Over Three Years | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What begins as a show of political strength is increasingly ending in tragedy on Madhya Pradesh’s roads.

In the past three years, at least 36 people have been killed and over 135 injured in eight separate accidents linked to political events and the movement of attendees. The latest tragedy in Chhindwara has once again brought this pattern into focus, where a bus ferrying villagers back from the chief minister’s programme collided with a pick-up vehicle and overturned, leaving 10 dead and 31 injured.

Most of these accidents have occurred either during return journeys from political programmes or in the vicinity of event venues where large-scale logistical movement is underway. In several cases, buses carrying supporters or personnel were either overcrowded or part of unregulated convoys, while trucks transporting event material were stationed or moving without adequate traffic control. The sudden surge in vehicular movement during such programmes, often without coordinated transport planning or monitoring, appears to be a common factor.

In February 2023, one of the deadliest such accidents took place in Sidhi, when a speeding truck rammed into three buses carrying people returning from a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The collision claimed eight lives and left around 50 injured, highlighting the risks during post-event movement.

Just months later, in May 2023 in Umaria, a bus carrying villagers to attend a chief minister’s programme overturned near the venue, resulting in three deaths and over 20 injuries. Senior officials later visited the injured and compensation was announced as per state norms.

In September 2023 in Raisen, a bus returning from a programme addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi overturned near the Betwa river, leaving seven people injured. Reports also indicated negligence on the part of the driver.

Another major incident occurred in April 2024 in Seoni, where a bus carrying Special Armed Forces personnel deployed on CM duty met with an accident, leading to three deaths and 26 injuries.

In December 2024 in Khajuraho (Chhatarpur), a bus driver transporting people to a Prime Minister’s rally died after falling from a moving vehicle while returning, marking one fatality linked to such mobilisation.

On September 18, 2025 a Bolero vehicle collided with a stationary truck carrying tent materials for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s programme near the event venue in Sidhi, resulting in three deaths and forcing the CM to cancel his visit.

On October 5, 2025, in Barwani, a truck carrying material for a CM programme, while driving on the wrong side of the road, collided with a motorcycle. One person was killed and another was injured.

Box :

Chhindwara mayor Vikram Ahakey said, “Incidents like these, where lives are lost, are deeply tragic for any family and for society as a whole. At the same time, proper safety standards must be followed in such events. Public safety should be the first priority, no one should play with it.”