 MP News: Stressed At Work, 50-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Library Roof In Gwalior
A 50-year-old gardener died after falling from the Central Library roof at Jiwaji University in Gwalior. The man was under stress after not receiving joining at his new posting for 19 days. He died during treatment. Police are probing the case and will question university officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died after falling from the roof of an University in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The man fell from the Central Library at Jiwaji University in Gwalior on Tuesday, triggering concerns over work-related stress and issues at the university.

The deceased was identified as Angad Jatav, a resident of Vivek Nagar in the Thatipur area of Gwalior. He was working as a gardener at Jiwaji University for several years. According to preliminary information, Angad fell from the library roof under circumstances that are still being investigated.

Before the incident, Angad had spoken to his wife over the phone and informed her that he had signed the attendance register and joined duty. Shortly after that call, he was found seriously injured on the university campus. He was rushed to the hospital by Lakshya Gurjar, the brother of a female student studying at the university.

Lakshya Gurjar later told the police that while being taken to the hospital, Angad said he did not want treatment and expressed a desire to die. He also reportedly said that for the past 19 days he had not been allowed to join his new posting, which had caused him extreme mental stress.

According to police, Angad had been transferred 19 days earlier from the Central Library to the Department of Language Studies. However, it is alleged that he was not given formal joining at the new department. Family members believe this situation kept him under constant tension.

Doctors attempted to save him, but Angad died during treatment. After receiving information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and will be handed over to the family after the procedure.

Police officials said that university authorities will be questioned as part of the investigation.

So far, the family has not made any formal complaint against anyone. The police are continuing the probe to determine the exact cause behind the incident.

