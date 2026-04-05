MP News: State Influencers Become New-Age Culture Ambassadors; To Promote MP-UP Corridor & Simhastha 2028

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent Influencer Meet 2026 organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has given a new direction for the digital content creators and influencers in the state.
Influencers to be ambassadors of state culture
Madhya Pradesh Tourism is determined to highlight the state’s rich culture across various platforms. To achieve this, the tourism board heavily relies on ‘storytelling,’ that too by the young and creative influencers.
In oorder to do the same, the meet brought together around 400 influencers to connect tourism between UP and MP.
They were encouraged to create content focused on Kashi-Ujjain-Chitrakoot route, Simhastha 2028, and other major events.
The meet aslo focused on making influencers ambassadors of the state’s culture.
Influencers’ content to revolve around
In the meet, the influencers were encouraged to create content highlighting state’s culture and stories including -
MP - UP cultural corridor: Influencers would be focusing on the ‘brotherly bond’ between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the connection between the spiritual energy of Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the divine aura of Mahakal Lok.
Honoring Samrat Vikramaditya: Creators will highlight the bravery and justice of Ujjain’s legendary ruler through storytelling, performances, and digital content, bringing his legacy to a global audience.
Preparations for Simhastha 2028: Influencers will help set the digital stage for one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, the Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028. They would be creating content that captures its scale and spiritual significance.
Empowering creators: Recognised as ‘new-age ambassadors,’ influencers will bridge Madhya Pradesh’s rich heritage with younger generations through innovative digital storytelling.
The event took place on March 31. Addressing the meet, the CM Mohan Yadav spoke about strengthening relations between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He added that the two states would be linked through a cultural corridor connecting Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Mahakal Lok.
The event also highlighted the legacy of Vikramaditya through performances. The creators were encouraged to share his story globally.
Discussions regarding preparations for Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 were also held which focused on using influencers as digital ambassadors to connect heritage with the younger generation.