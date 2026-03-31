MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple During Varanasi Visit; Attends MP-UP Cooperation Meeting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Varanasi on March 31 to attend the Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh Cooperation Conference. On his arrival, he was welcomed by Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi along with several public representatives and district officials.

During the visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and toured the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He reviewed the crowd flow design, infrastructure and the system used to manage pilgrims. He also attended a presentation on crowd management at the corridor and held a meeting with officials of the temple management.

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. During his stay, the Chief Minister also visited several ghats of the Ganga River, performed prayers and interacted with devotees.

Speaking to the media, Mohan Yadav said he was impressed with the management of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He said the project was started by Narendra Modi and was made successful with the support of local residents and authorities.

The Chief Minister also spoke about promoting religious tourism and small industries in both states. He praised the One District One Product initiative in Uttar Pradesh and said that Madhya Pradesh is also working on similar ideas.

He mentioned traditional products like Banarasi sarees in Uttar Pradesh and Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that the state government wants to learn from the crowd management system used at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and apply similar arrangements during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain.

Yadav also said both states will work together to improve religious tourism, support small industries and create more job opportunities for youth.