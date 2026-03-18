MP News: State Government Inks Pact With Jal Shakti Ministry Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government signed a MoU with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on the first day of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, the ministry will support the development of complete infrastructure, from pipeline laying to delivery systems, to ensure that potable water reaches every rural household.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Minister of State V Somanna, Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatiya Uike, along with Principal Secretary P Narhari and senior officials from the Centre and the state, were present during the signing of the MoU.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed the decision and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

He said the initiative was a significant step towards ensuring safe and clean drinking water in rural areas.