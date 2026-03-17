MP News: Speeding Car Rams Two Motorcycles Back-To-Back In Morena, Kills Two

MP News: Speeding Car Rams Two Motorcycles in Morena, Kills Two, Leaves Two Critically Injured | Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Ertiga lost control and collided with two separate motorcycles on Tuesday, claiming two lives and leaving two others critically injured.

The accident occurred on the Ambah-Porsa road, near Pali Ki Taal. Upon receiving the information, police personnel rushed to the scene and arranged for the injured to be transported for medical treatment.

Manmohan Sakhwar, a resident of Sanaipura, was returning home with his nephews, Abhishek and Narottam, after receiving rabies injections at the Ambah Hospital. During their journey, near Pali Ki Taal, a speeding car first struck their motorcycle and subsequently collided with a second motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction.

Manmohan Sakhwar and the rider of the second motorcycle—Vakil Jatav (22), a resident of Gohad—died on the spot as a result of this accident.

Given the critical condition of Abhishek and Narottam, who were injured in the crash, they were referred to the District Hospital in Morena after receiving preliminary treatment at the Ambah Hospital.

SDOP Ravi Bhadoria immediately arranged for an ambulance for the injured and ensured their prompt transfer.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car was travelling at an extremely high speed at the time of the incident, leaving the motorcyclists with no opportunity to react or take evasive action.

SDOP Ravi Bhadoria stated that the vehicle responsible for causing the accident has been identified. The police have inspected the accident site and sent both bodies for a post-mortem examination. A search is currently underway for the absconding car driver, and a case has been registered to initiate appropriate legal proceedings.