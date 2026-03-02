MP News: Shahdol Youth Ends Life After Girlfriend’s Marriage Fixed Elsewhere

The constable allegedly sent a photo of the noose to his girlfriend | IANS

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, where a young man allegedly died by suicide after being unable to cope with one-sided love.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anupam alias Nishu Sharma, a resident of Ward No. 16 under Dhanpuri police station limits. He reportedly ran a stationery shop in Dhanpuri.

Family members and local residents said that Anupam was in love with a young woman from Anuppur district. However, the woman’s marriage was recently fixed elsewhere by her family.

It is said that the relationship was one-sided, and the news of her marriage deeply affected him. Since then, he had been under severe emotional stress.

Hanged with laptop cable

On the day of the incident, Anupam locked himself inside his room. When he did not come out for a long time, his family members grew worried.

After receiving no response on repeated knocking, they broke open the door. They were shocked to find that he had allegedly hanged himself using a laptop cable tied to the ceiling fan.

After receiving information, the Dhanpuri police reached the spot and began legal formalities.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case has been registered.

Station House Officer Khem Singh Pendro said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide related to a love affair and further investigation is underway.

The incident has created an atmosphere of shock and sadness in the area.

Always seek help

Experts say that emotional setbacks, especially among young people, can have a serious impact on mental health. They advise families and friends to pay close attention to signs of distress.

Emotional failure is not the end of life. People going through stress, depression, or feelings of hopelessness should speak openly with family members, friends, or seek professional help.